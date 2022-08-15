Liam Patterson-White deepens Durham’s despondency

Nottinghamshire 227 for 8 (Montgomery 54) beat Durham 226 (Trevakis 59*, Patterson-White 5-45) by two wickets

England Lions spinner Liam Patterson-White sparkled with 5 for 45 as Notts Outlaws bounced again from consecutive defeats to maintain their Royal London Cup marketing campaign alive as Durham slumped to a fourth Group A defeat.

The left-arm spinner was representing the Lions in opposition to South Africa because the Outlaws suffered losses in opposition to Gloucestershire and Middlesex after opening their marketing campaign with two wins and confirmed how a lot he had been missed as Durham had been bowled out for 226, Liam Trevaskis making 59 not out.

Matt Montgomery top-scored with 54 because the Outlaws prevailed in a decent end to win by two wickets with two overs to spare, Trevaskis’ tight spell with the ball going unrewarded.

With the 2 factors they’d acquired for his or her solitary win cancelled out by a two-point disciplinary penalty issued on Saturday, Durham haven’t any factors from 5 matches.

“The disciplinary penalty is disheartening, although I believe the club are appealing it,” mentioned their skipper Scott Borthwick. “We’ve got such a young squad at the moment, we’ve got to keep learning, but the senior players in the team have to put their hands up and take some responsibility.”

Patterson-White made a speedy influence by dismissing Australian former Test batter Nic Maddinson in his second over to finish a 68-run second-wicket partnership with Scott Borthwick.

He took his subsequent 4 wickets within the area of 19 balls between the twentieth over and the twenty sixth as Durham slipped from 72 for 2 to 135 for six, the final two coming from consecutive deliveries earlier than debutant Mitch Killeen – son of former Durham stalwart Neil Killeen – survived the hat-trick ball.

Choosing to bat first on the identical pitch that noticed 683 runs scored as Middlesex received right here on Friday, Durham had been a wicket down after 4 balls as Graham Clark nicked to first slip earlier than the 2 left-handers, Maddinson and Borthwick, constructed a good restoration, the Australian setting the tempo with seven boundaries.

But when Patterson-White relieved Zak Chappell as first change on the pavilion finish, he eliminated Maddinson together with his eleventh ball, pinning him leg earlier than with one which regarded to maintain a shade low.

Just as Maddinson did not progress past 37, Borthwick fell on 36, lbw as Patterson-White spun one again into his pads, and Sean Dickson grew to become a 3rd leg earlier than sufferer for the left-armer as he went to slog-sweep. Paul Coughlin edged to slide for 17 and when 19-year-old wicketkeeper Tomas Mackintosh fell first ball, additionally leg earlier than, Durham had been 135 for six.

Killeen helped Trevaskis add 42 in 9 overs earlier than he clipped Matt Montgomery’s off-spin straight to midwicket, after which play was held up whereas a male spectator was handled by medics after a George Drissell six struck him on the top. Thankfully, his accidents had been minor.

After Chappell had seen off the Durham tail for figures of three for 51, opener Ben Slater was bowled by a magnificence from Chris Rushworth as Notts started their reply.

Sol Budinger’s aggressive instincts took him to 35 off 25 balls, with two of his three sixes going out of the bottom, earlier than he miscued Oliver Gibson to be caught at midwicket.

Dane Schadendorf was bowled as Trevaskis got here on to bowl his left-arm spin, happening the pitch considerably recklessly, and although Haseeb Hameed regarded within the temper to proceed the place he left off after Friday’s century in opposition to Middlesex he quickly departed, caught low down at additional cowl as Trevaskis make additional inroads.

Lyndon James joined Montgomery to steer a cautious path as Durham sought to show the screw and on the midway stage the Outlaws required one other 95, nonetheless 4 down.

The lack of James for 35 at 150 for 5, Rushworth trapping the all-rounder on the crease to finish a stand value 74, stored Durham and after Trevaskis had completed three for 35 from 10 overs, Killeen struck together with his second ball in senior cricket to bowl Patterson-White and preserve the end result within the steadiness with 64 nonetheless wanted.

However, with big-hitting 18-year-old Fateh Singh discovering the boundary as simply as he had in his cameo 45 off 22 balls on Friday, the subsequent wicket added 35 in 5 overs and although Montgomery fell for 54 reverse sweeping Drissell’s off-spin, the goal was all the way down to 29 off 61 balls.