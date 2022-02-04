‘Liar’: PM at centre of explosive text leak

Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce described Prime Minister Scott Morrison as a “hypocrite and a liar” in leaked textual content messages despatched final 12 months.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce described Prime Minister Scott Morrison as a “hypocrite and a liar” who might “rearrange the truth to a lie” in leaked textual content messages despatched through the furore over Brittany Higgins’ rape allegation.

The Nationals chief “unreservedly apologised” to the Prime Minister final evening simply hours earlier than the story broke.

News.com.au has obtained a duplicate of the complete textual content alternate and confirmed the blunt character evaluation was despatched to a 3rd get together to “pass on” Brittany Higgins in March, 2021.

The messages have been despatched when Mr Joyce was nonetheless a backbencher and earlier than he returned to the management.

“He is a hypocrite and a liar from my observations and that is over a long time. I have never trusted him and I dislike how he earnestly rearranges the truth to a lie,” Mr Joyce wrote.

“I and Scott, he is Scott until I recognise his office, don’t get along.”

Mr Morrison mentioned Mr Joyce had supplied an apology and he had accepted it.

“He sincerely apologised and I immediately accepted his apology in good faith. I understand Barnaby was in a different headspace last year, both professionally and personally, and so I know he genuinely no longer feels this way,” Mr Morrison mentioned.

Mr Joyce admitted what he mentioned within the message was incorrect although he believed it was mentioned in non-public.

“In the last 24 hours I have become aware that a screenshot of a text message has been circulating among third parties that contains comments I made in March 2021 when I was a backbencher,” he mentioned.

“I have unreservedly apologised to the Prime Minister for my comments.”

He admitted it was “common knowledge that in the past the Prime Minister and I had not always seen eye-to-eye”.

“But I have worked extremely closely with the Prime Minister over the last seven months since I returned to the role of Deputy Prime Minister; and the Prime Minister is a person of high integrity and honesty in what is possibly the most difficult job in the nation.”

Earlier this week, Mr Joyce demanded that the serving cupboard minister alleged to have known as Scott Morrison “a complete psycho” in textual content messages revealed earlier this week “out themselves”.

“I would suggest that if you know anything about this don’t wait to be outed, out yourself,” Mr Joyce mentioned.

“And give an explanation.

“Maybe it was a bad day in the office, I don’t know. That’s a better way to do it.”

Channel 10 political editor Peter van Onselen, who broke the story of the unique “psycho” texts revealed there’s a “deal done” meaning he received’t reveal the id of the alleged minister behind the leaked texts.

The journalist who confronted the Prime Minister with the leaked textual content messages between NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and an unnamed Minister has remained coy till now on whether or not the MP was a federal or state Minister.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean has denied he was the supply of the leak and van Onselen has pointed the finger at a federal frontbencher.

”It’s so simple as this. The Minister is the supply. I didn’t get these from a 3rd get together. I’ve obtained the screenshots. As a consequence, the deal completed is that I wouldn’t out the Minister,’’ he mentioned.

Ms Berejiklian issued an announcement this week insisting she “did not recall” sending the messages calling the Prime Minister “a horrible person” or receiving the messages calling him a whole psycho.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean – a detailed political ally of Ms Berejiklian – was pressured to disclaim that he leaked the messages to van Onselen on Sydney radio.

”Was it you?’ 2GB host Ben Fordham requested Mr Kean on Wednesday morning.

”I performed no half within the ambush on the Prime Minister. It was not me,’ he responded.

When requested once more if he was the supply of the messages or a center man to the leak, he mentioned: “I don’t believe so.”

Van Onselen was additionally at pains to ensure it was clear the leaker was a “serving” cupboard minister, to keep away from any suggestion the supply was “his friend” Christian Porter.