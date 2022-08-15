Liberal ministers, MPs voice concern over bitter internal feud

Ministers and backbenchers are more and more pissed off by the protracted public feud between Transport Minister David Elliott and Treasurer Matt Kean, warning the spat is one other undesirable damaging distraction for the pressured authorities.

The unease was fuelled by a rare recent assault by Elliott, who on Sunday claimed Kean’s foray into the long-running industrial dispute between the federal government and rail unions brought on a breakdown in belief between the 2 sides. Elliott likened the treasurer and deputy NSW Liberal chief to a “boy” doing “a man’s job”.

NSW Transport Minister David Elliott (left) launched a scathing assault on Treasurer Matt Kean. Credit:Steven Siewert, Alex Ellinghausen

The authorities and unions stay at loggerheads over a brand new enterprise settlement and the way forward for a multibillion-dollar prepare fleet after months of negotiations, with a number of Liberal MPs warning Kean and Elliott’s dispute was doing nothing to unravel the standoff.

Industrial Relations Minister Damien Tudehope offered an replace to cupboard on Monday concerning the industrial dispute and confused that any delays to a decision had nothing to do with Kean. Elliott was absent from the assembly as a result of he was unwell.