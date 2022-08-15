Liberal ministers, MPs voice concern over bitter internal feud
Ministers and backbenchers are more and more pissed off by the protracted public feud between Transport Minister David Elliott and Treasurer Matt Kean, warning the spat is one other undesirable damaging distraction for the pressured authorities.
The unease was fuelled by a rare recent assault by Elliott, who on Sunday claimed Kean’s foray into the long-running industrial dispute between the federal government and rail unions brought on a breakdown in belief between the 2 sides. Elliott likened the treasurer and deputy NSW Liberal chief to a “boy” doing “a man’s job”.
The authorities and unions stay at loggerheads over a brand new enterprise settlement and the way forward for a multibillion-dollar prepare fleet after months of negotiations, with a number of Liberal MPs warning Kean and Elliott’s dispute was doing nothing to unravel the standoff.
Industrial Relations Minister Damien Tudehope offered an replace to cupboard on Monday concerning the industrial dispute and confused that any delays to a decision had nothing to do with Kean. Elliott was absent from the assembly as a result of he was unwell.
NSW Rail, Tram and Bus Union secretary Alex Claassens mentioned he discovered it laborious to belief the federal government when ministers gave the impression to be at odds.
Loading
“There’s an inherent distrust between the RTBU and various NSW ministers because they keep backflipping on us,” Claassens mentioned.
Claassens mentioned he instructed NSW authorities ministers final week in a gathering that the union wouldn’t belief any verbal commitments from the federal government.
“We’ve got ministers fighting each other,” he mentioned. “The union can’t do anything else except locking ourselves into a position where we need to have a deed signed by the premier.”