Liberal MP’s ex won’t give evidence

The ex-lover of Liberal frontbencher Alan Tudge is not going to give proof to a ministerial conduct inquiry in a transfer that’s prone to permit the Prime Minister to return the Victorian MP to his portfolio.

By selecting to not take part within the course of on the grounds the method is flawed and a “political fix”, it bolsters the probability that there will likely be no opposed findings in opposition to Mr Tudge.

Rachelle Miller has repeatedly claimed she was bullied and mistreated in Mr Tudge’s workplace whereas he was additionally conducting a sexual relationship together with her. Mr Tudge strenuously denies the claims though he admits to a consensual sexual relationship together with his staffer that he “deeply regrets.”

In a press release to information.com.au, Ms Miller stated the Morrison Government had not listened to her considerations in regards to the phrases of reference or agreed to offer her with a full copy of any last report. As a results of her considerations relating to the method she couldn’t take part.

The report, which is being ready by revered investigator Vivienne Thom, is because of be handed to the Prime Minister and cupboard on January 28.

Since December, her legal professionals have complained in regards to the refusal to look at her declare that Mr Tudge as soon as kicked her away from bed when she was bare after intercourse whereas in her employment as his press secretary on the grounds it may contain an allegation of bodily assault. Mr Tudge has strongly denied her claims.

“I informed the Government that I would not participate in the inquiry, as long as the terms of reference forbade it from investigating any allegations which might amount to criminal conduct,’’ Ms Miller said in a statement to news.com.au.

Ms Miller has not contacted the police over the incident.

“I complained about the terms of reference immediately when they were made available to me.

“The Government has not listened to the concerns I expressed and has refused to negotiate the terms of reference. The sanitisation of the inquiry in this way all but guarantees the Government the positive view of history in relation to these events which suits its agenda, its view of the world and its immediate political interests.

Ms Miller also suggested the government was engaging in a “political fix” forward of the election.

“The terms of reference of Dr Thom’s inquiry into Dyson Heydon involved five months of negotiation. By contrast, I was sent the terms of reference for this Inquiry two weeks after it was announced, as a fait accompli and I was immediately under pressure to commit to an interview with Dr Thom before Christmas to allow her sufficient time to produce her findings in line with the Government’s indecent and wholly self-serving deadline. The Heydon Inquiry took almost a year to deliver findings.

“The Government’s rush to judgment and sanitising of the terms of reference smacks of a political fix. What other reason dictates this Inquiry being done and dusted in this way, on these terms, before the start of the parliamentary year?

Ms Miller, who had a sexual relationship with Mr Tudge in 2017, held a press conference at Parliament House on December 2 outlining new allegations.

She said while she has previously described the relationship as consensual, it was also complex.

“I am fully aware that a year ago I said my relationship with Minister Alan Tudge was a consensual relationship, but it’s more complicated than that,’’ she said.

“I was so ashamed, so humiliated, so scared, so exhausted. I told the small part of my story I was able to manage.

“Meanwhile, the PM’s men were out, briefing against me to the media. This relationship was defined by a significant power imbalance.”

During one journey to Kalgoorlie with then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to announce the Cashless Welfare Card trial, Ms Miller stated Mr Tudge inspired her to remain up late consuming.

She wakened bare in his lodge room.

“My mobile phone started ringing. I woke up in the pitch black dark and reached for my phone,’’ she said.

“It was about 4am and a morning media producer was calling about the front-page story, wanting to line up an interview with the Minister.

“[The Minister] was furious, telling me to ‘get the f*ck out of his bed’. I quickly told the producer I would call her back. I then realised I was completely naked.

“I fell off the side of the bed and ended up on the floor. I searched around in the dark for my clothes. He was yelling at me that ‘my phone had woken him up. He needed to get more sleep’.”

Mr Tudge has firmly rebutted Ms Miller’s claims, telling information.com.au: “I completely and utterly reject Ms Miller’s version of events.

“Ms Miller and I had a consensual affair in 2017 as both of us have publicly acknowledged. This is something I deeply regret.”

Ms Miller additionally declined to take part in a earlier investigation by Spark Helmore on authorized recommendation.

In a press release to information.com.au on November 9, 2021, a spokesman for Mr Tudge stated there have been “no adverse findings” in opposition to him.

“While respecting the confidentiality of the process, I can confirm that the independent assessment by law firm Sparke Helmore and the Department of Finance was completed in early June 2021 and there were no adverse findings against Mr Tudge,” the spokesman stated.

On December 8, 2020, Ms Miller’s legal professionals wrote to the Prime Minister’s chief of workers John Kunkel elevating considerations about how the brand new Thom inquiry could be carried out.

The Australian Government Solicitor’s workplace later responded outlining the proposed phrases of reference for the investigation.

It revealed the inquiry would take into account the assertion made by Ms Miller on 2 December 2021; any additional proof obtained by the inquiry, together with by way of interviews and any additional documentary searches; and topic to mandatory approval and consent being obtained, the findings of the assessment undertaken by the Department of Finance in response to the formal grievance made by Ms Miller in 2020.

The inquiry may also look into: the character and timing of Mr Tudge’s relationship with Ms Miller; and every other matter related to assessing Mr Tudge’s conduct in relation to the Standards.

However, it stated the inquiry wouldn’t examine into any conduct which can quantity to a felony offence.

“Any such matters should immediately be referred to the appropriate authorities, subject to Ms Miller’s wishes,’’ the correspondence stated.

On December 14, Ms Miller’s legal team wrote to the Australian Government solicitor raising concerns about a number of aspects of the inquiry including the fact she may never get a copy of the report.

“Your letter contends that our client might not be entitled to a ‘complete copy’ of the report following the ‘independent inquiry’,’’ her lawyer Peter Gordon wrote.

“We do not consider there to be any proper basis to deny our client a complete copy of the report. Please advise the basis upon which you contend that our client might be denied a copy, or complete copy, of the report.”

On December 21, the Australian Government Solicitor responded that whereas it might agree at hand over a duplicate of the ultimate report this was topic to every other contributors within the inquiry claiming privateness.

“The Commonwealth will provide a complete copy of the report to Ms Miller, subject to any claim for confidentiality, privacy or privilege that might be asserted by a third party,’’ it said.

“This is necessary to ensure that Dr Thom has available to her all relevant information, as some third parties may only provide information on the basis that it remains confidential.”

On January 18, the Australian Government Solicitor wrote to Ms Miller’s legal professionals noting that Dr Thom’s “is continuous her work and our consumer anticipates receipt of her report according to the Terms of Reference.

“The alternative for Ms Miller to interact with Dr Thom presently stays open, noting that the timing of the report stays a matter for Dr Thom. Please don’t hesitate to contact us if you need to debate that chance,’’ the letter said.

Ms Miller’s legal professionals suggested the federal government on January 19 that she wouldn’t take part.

“None of your correspondence cures the elemental flaws which our earlier correspondence described as to the phrases of reference for Dr Thom’s Inquiry. Because of that, our consumer has objected to the Inquiry as presently configured and won’t take part within the inquiry,’’ he wrote.