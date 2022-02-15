Liberal senator urges woman to ‘get therapy’

A Liberal senator has advised an ex-staffer she wants ‘lots of therapy’ in a late-night Twitter tirade. Here’s what sparked the ugly disagreement.

A Liberal senator who complained a few vile sexist slur that she ought to “keep her legs shut” has herself launched a unprecedented assault on one other lady telling an ex-Liberal staffer she wants “lots of therapy” after complaining about bullying at work.

NSW Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes launched the late-night Twitter tirade at former Liberal staffer Rachelle Miller, who had an extra-marital affair with Education Minister Alan Tudge.

On Monday night time, Senator Hughes mentioned she backed Mr Tudge to the hilt declaring “I also stand with Tudgey!”

Ms Miller claims that the connection was emotionally abusive, that she was bullied and that she was as soon as kicked away from bed after intercourse by the cupboard minister.

The claims are actually the topic of an unbiased investigation led by Vivienne Thom. Mr Tudge utterly denies any allegations of bullying or abuse however agrees the couple had a consensual sexual relationship which he “deeply regrets.”

The Prime Minister obtained the ultimate report on January 28 and is now contemplating the findings whereas Mr Tudge stays on go away from Parliament.

But Senator Hughes appeared to pre-empt these findings on Monday night time as she attacked Ms Miller over “unfounded accusations.”

“Wow – you have some serious issues! Honey, lots of therapy. Stop making unfounded accusations then hiding behind false legal premises,’’ she said.

“But insulting women who don’t agree with you – you’ll fit right in with your new Green mates. I notice silent about Chairman Dan as well.”

The context of Senator Hughe’s outburst was Ms Miller making a joke on Twitter that she was making an attempt to work out who Senator Hughes reminded her and had lastly realised who it was.

She mentioned it was Hyacinth Bucket within the comedy Keeping Up Appearances.

In the TV collection, the character is a girl who aspires to climb the social ladder and impress wealthy and profitable individuals.

Last 12 months Senator Hughes was focused in a brutal gibe from Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe.

Lidia Thorpe was accused of telling Hollie Hughes “at least I keep my legs shut” in parliament, an interjection that colleagues say left the lady in tears.

NSW Senator Hollie Hughes was reportedly left in tears by the incident, which occurred throughout a late night time sitting of Parliament as Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe yelled at her throughout the chamber.

“I am still in a bit of shock,” Senator Hughes advised Sky News after the incident.

She additionally claimed Senator Thorpe’s “legs shut” remark might have been in relation to her autistic son – regardless of the actual fact Senator Thorpe made no point out of her baby in any way.

Senator Thorpe apologised to the Senate and unreservedly to Senator Hughes.

“I just want to unreservedly take back the comments that I made earlier when interjecting, and I apologise to that senator, Senator Hughes, wholeheartedly. That won’t happen again. So I apologise to the senator and also the Senate,” Senator Thorpe mentioned.

Senator Hughes has beforehand attacked the previous Liberal staffer Rachelle Miller on Sky News.

“What does (Ms Miller) want us to do? What does she want us to do?,” Senator Hughes mentioned.

“There are a series of steps we are taking to provide a HR complaints mechanism for staff.

“But Minister Tudge has denied this version of events. So again, we are in ‘he said, she said.’”