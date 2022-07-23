Liberals choose councillor with controversial trans views to replace Bernie Finn

Controversial councillor Moira Deeming has been chosen by Liberal Party members to exchange outspoken MP Bernie Finn within the contest for the higher home Western Metropolitan Region seat within the state election.

Deeming, a City of Melton councillor since 2020 who has beforehand pushed for separate loos for transgender folks, was endorsed at a Liberal conference on Saturday night time.

The instructor and mom of 4 was elected to the council on a platform that included: “I will never support rates being used to promote radical policies like banning Australia Day, drag queen storytimes for toddlers, or letting biological males who identify as female use female toilets and change rooms.”

Moira Deeming requested each council in Victoria about whether or not it was authorized to place indicators on bogs specifying they had been for organic males and organic females. Credit:Jason South

Last yr Deeming used public question time at every council in Victoria to ask whether or not it was authorized to place an indication on public bogs declaring that one is for “biological males”, one is for “biological females” and one is for folks with “transgender identities”.