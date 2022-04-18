Libya’s Dbeibah heading to Algeria for visit, GNU says

The head of Libya’s Government of National Unity Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah and several other different high officers in his administration together with safety chiefs are heading to Algeria for an official go to, the GNU stated on Monday.

The go to marks a uncommon departure from Tripoli for Dbeibah since Libya’s eastern-based parliament appointed a rival prime minister, a transfer he has rejected amid an armed standoff between rival factions for management over the federal government.

