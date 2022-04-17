Libya’s National Oil says people entered Elephant oil facilities, halted production





Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) declared on Sunday pressure majeure on oil manufacturing from the Elephant oil subject, also referred to as El Feel.

The state-owned oil firm mentioned in a press release {that a} group of individuals, which it didn’t determine, had entered the amenities the day prior to this and prevented staff from working.

