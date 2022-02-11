Libya’s PM Dbeibah promises new election law to solve political crisis

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah on Friday promised to draft a brand new election legislation to resolve the political disaster within the North African nation.

A day after surviving an alleged assassination attempt, al-Dbeibah advised Libya Al Ahrar TV a invoice could be introduced to the House of Representatives then transferred to the presidential council for ratifying.

Libya was meant to carry presidential and parliamentary elections in December, however arguments between factions and our bodies of state over how they need to happen meant the method collapsed days earlier than the vote.

Nearly 3 million Libyans signed as much as vote within the December election, and the political jostling and delays which have adopted have infuriated many.

Hired hitmen

The interview got here after an assassination try which al-Dbeibah mentioned he escaped unhurt early on Thursday.

Al-Dbeibah mentioned two mercenaries have been employed to kill him however he didn’t elaborate on who was behind the alleged assault. Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the small print or converse to witnesses.

Libya’s political rifts deepened after the parliament spokesperson declared Fathi Bashagha as the brand new interim prime minister on Thursday, a transfer which al-Dbeibah rejected.

“The Parliament’s selection of a new government is another attempt to enter Tripoli by force,” al-Dbeibah mentioned within the interview.

He mentioned the parliament’s transfer was much like what occurred in 2019 when the Libyan National Army (LNA) of japanese commander Khalifa Haftar and his military attacked Tripoli.

Libya has loved little peace because the 2011 NATO-backed rebellion in opposition to Muammar Gaddafi, and it cut up after a 2014 election between warring japanese and western factions, a battle the elections have been meant to assist resolve.

