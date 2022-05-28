Libya’s security threatened by foreign fighters: UN experts

Libya faces a critical safety menace from overseas fighters and personal army corporations, particularly Russia’s Wagner Group which has violated worldwide legislation, UN specialists mentioned in a report obtained by The Associated Press.

The specialists additionally accused seven Libyan armed teams of systematically utilizing illegal detention to punish perceived opponents, ignoring worldwide and home civil rights legal guidelines, together with legal guidelines prohibiting torture.

In specific, “migrants have been extremely vulnerable to human rights abuses and regularly subjected to acts of slavery, rape and torture,” the panel mentioned within the report back to the UN Security Council obtained late Friday by the AP.

The oil-rich North African nation plunged into turmoil after an rebellion in 2011 that toppled former Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi, who was later killed.

It then grew to become divided between rival governments – one within the east, backed by Libyan General Khalifa Haftar, and a UN-supported administration within the capital of Tripoli. Each facet is supported by completely different teams and overseas powers.

In April 2019, Hafter and his forces, launched an offensive to try to seize Tripoli.

His marketing campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up its army assist for the UN-supported authorities with a whole bunch of troops and 1000’s of Syrian mercenaries.

An October 2020 cease-fire deal led to an settlement on a transitional authorities in early February 2021 and elections have been scheduled for final December 24 aimed toward unifying the nation.

But they have been canceled and the nation now has rival governments with two Libyans claiming to be prime minister.

The cease-fire settlement known as for the speedy withdrawal of all overseas fighters and mercenaries however the panel mentioned “there has been little verifiable evidence of any large-scale withdrawals taking place to date.”

The report mentioned Chadian opposition teams function from Libya and Sudanese fighters have been recruited by Haftar.

Turkish-backed Syrian fighters have been seen by the panel in authorities army camps in Tripoli whereas Haftar-affiliated Syrian fighters function alongside the Wagner Group’s fighters within the strategic northern metropolis of Sirte and close by Jufra. At least 300 of those Syrians have returned residence and never been changed by Haftar, the report mentioned.

The panel mentioned it continues to research the deployment of Wagner fighters and the transfers of arms and associated materiel to assist its operations.

The Wagner Group passes itself off as a non-public army contractor and the Kremlin denies any connection to it. But the United States identifies Wagner’s financer as Yevgeny Prigozhin, an oligarch who’s near Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The panel mentioned it considers a Samsung digital pill left on a Libyan battlefield by a Wagner mercenary and obtained by the BBC in early 2021 to be genuine.

It contained maps of the areas of 35 unmarked anti-personnel mines within the Ain Zara space of south Tripoli that was then a frontline space beneath Haftar’s management, supported by Wagner.

Several mines had by no means been reported as being in Libya earlier than and their switch due to this fact violated the UN arms embargo, the panel mentioned. It added {that a} booby-trapped mine exploded throughout a mine clearance operation killing two civilian mine clearers.

Experts additionally acquired details about the restoration of anti-tank mines from positions primarily occupied by Wagner in south Tripoli.

The panel mentioned the failure to visibly mark the anti-personnel and anti-tank mines and situation warnings of their areas to civilians within the areas was a violation of worldwide humanitarian legislation by Wagner.

The Wagner pill additionally contained a listing of requested gadgets together with drones and tanks that may violate the arms embargo if delivered, the panel mentioned, however it didn’t know if any of it had.

The panel mentioned it recognized 18 arms transfers and 4 examples of army coaching between March 2021 and late April 2022 that violated the UN arms embargo.

Among the examples it cited was the Luccello, a ship flying the Comoros flag that delivered 100 armored autos to Haftar in Benghazi.

The specialists mentioned 4 migrants suffered human rights abuses in secret detention amenities managed by human traffickers within the areas of Tazirbu within the Libyan desert and Bani Walid close to the northwest coast.

They mentioned victims have been enslaved, severely crushed, intentionally starved and denied medical care.

“Two former female detainees, who were 14- and 15-year-old girls at the time, further testified to the panel that multiple perpetrators repeatedly raped them, subjected them to sexual slavery and other forms of sexual violence during the period of over 18 months in a secret detention facility in Bani Walid,” the report mentioned.

The panel mentioned it additionally discovered that guards accountable for defending probably the most weak migrants within the government-run Shara al-Zawiya detention middle “took a direct part in or turned a blind eye to consistent acts of rape, sexual exploitation and threats of rape against women and girls” detained there between January and June 2021.

