LIC Board Approves Cut In IPO Issue Size To 3.5% From 5%: Sources

LIC board authorised a reduce in its preliminary public providing (IPO) situation from 3.5% to five%

New Delhi:

The LIC board has authorised a reduce in its preliminary public providing situation measurement from 5 per cent to three.5 per cent, sources have stated. The authorities will now dilute 3.5 per cent of its shares in LIC for Rs 21,000 crore, topic to regulatory approval.

In the draft purple herring prospectus, the federal government had proposed sale of its 5 per cent fairness. This would worth LIC at Rs 6 trillion.

Earlier authorities estimates had known as for the insurer to be valued at round Rs 17 trillion.

“Investors have become very risk averse in the last few months. After roadshows we realised there was no point in putting high valuation up front. Higher valuation can be discovered post the listing. After all, the government will still hold nearly 95 per cent of the issue,” information company Reuters reported on Friday, quoting an unnamed supply.

The LIC IPO is prone to be launched within the first week of May, funding banking sources advised Reuters.

The authorities had initially wished to record LIC within the final monetary 12 months that ended March 31 however needed to delay the sale after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered a market rout.

The 66-year-old firm dominates India’s insurance coverage sector with greater than 280 million insurance policies. It was the fifth-biggest international insurer by way of insurance coverage premium assortment in 2020, the newest 12 months for which statistics can be found.

Investors have been involved that LIC’s funding selections, together with these in loss-making state firms, may very well be influenced by authorities calls for.