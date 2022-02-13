LIC IPO Filed With Market Regulator, Hopes To Sell 5% Equity Stake

Government has filed draft prospectus with SEBI for LIC’s IPO

The authorities on Sunday filed the draft papers with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) preliminary public supply (IPO), by means of which it hopes to promote 5 per cent fairness stake.

According to sources, the general public supply is anticipated to hit the capital market in March.

The authorities will promote over 31 crore fairness shares of LIC, in accordance with the draft crimson herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with the markets regulator.

“The DRHP of LIC IPO has been filed today with the SEBI,” division of funding and public asset administration (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

LIC IPO DRHP is on the market on the SEBI’s web site https://t.co/RZtSUnvmy7pic.twitter.com/P9yyFsNWZC — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) February 13, 2022

Government goals to return out with the IPO and subsequent itemizing of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on bourses by March.

A portion of the IPO could be reserved for anchor traders. Also, as much as 10 per cent of the LIC IPO challenge dimension could be reserved for policyholders. Actuarial agency Milliman Advisors LLP India had labored out the embedded worth of LIC, whereas Deloitte and SBI Caps have been appointed as pre-IPO transaction advisors.

The IPO is seen as a check of investor urge for food for brand new choices, with various firms that listed final yr now buying and selling under their supply costs on issues over lofty valuations and looming will increase to rates of interest by international central banks preventing inflationary pressures, Reuters reported.

The itemizing additionally comes in opposition to the backdrop of overseas traders pulling out funds from the home market simply because the authorities seeks to satisfy a sharply trimmed divestment goal for the present monetary yr.