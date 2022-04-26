LIC IPO’s Price Band Between Rs 902 And 949: Sources

The Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) long-awaited public problem supply, India’s largest, will probably be within the value band of Rs 902-949, with a Rs 60 low cost to policyholders and a Rs 45 low cost for retail traders and staff, based on authorities sources.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) would open on May 2 for anchor traders, and on May 4 to May 9 for traders, the sources added.

On Saturday, the LIC board accredited a reduce in its IPO problem measurement to three.5 per cent from 5 per cent, sources had stated.

The authorities was anticipated to promote 3.5 per cent of its stake in LIC for ₹ 21,000 crore, topic to the approval of the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI.

The authorities sources additionally stated that there’s an choice to extend the stake supply from 3.5 per cent to five per cent, during which case the state’s coffer will garner Rs 30,000 crore from the sale of its fairness.