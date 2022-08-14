LIC Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 683 crore

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the nation’s largest

insurer, stated its internet revenue jumped to Rs 682.88 crore for the

quarter ended June 30, 2022, sharply greater than a mere Rs 2.94

crore internet revenue recorded within the corresponding interval of the

earlier 12 months.

However, the online revenue is down on a sequential foundation. For

January-March 2022 quarter, LIC’s internet revenue stood at Rs 2,371.5

crore.

The Board of Directors of Life Insurance Corporation of India

authorised the standalone and consolidated monetary outcomes for the

quarter ending June 30, 2022.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, LIC registered a rise

of 20.35 per cent within the Total Premium Income at Rs 98,352 crore as

in comparison with Rs 81,721 crore for the quarter ended June thirtieth

2021.

The advertising exercise picked up the tempo, general enterprise

momentum was sturdy for LIC and because of this, the general market

share by First Year Premium Income (as per IRDAI) elevated to

65.42 per cent for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 as in comparison with

the full-year market share of 63.25 per cent for FY 2021-22, LIC

stated in a press release.

The market share by First Year Premium Income for the quarter

ended June 30, 2021 was 67.52 per cent.

“As the COVID state of affairs normalises, we’re seeing a bigger

exercise on the bottom, due to this fact bringing us again nearer to our

mannequin of getting ‘feet on street’ and steady in-person

engagement with our prospects,” MR Kumar, Chairperson, LIC, stated in

a press release.

“While the expansion numbers are very sturdy for the primary quarter

as seen compared to the identical quarter of FY 2021-22, we’re

conscious that the Q1 of the earlier 12 months, FY 2021-22 was impacted by

a really powerful second wave of COVID. However, the trajectory appears

upwards for positive and we’re elevated enterprise volumes

as is obvious in our market share within the 12 months thus far since January

2022,” he stated.

Kumar additional famous that LIC has been now included within the

Fortune 500 listing of corporations and is positioned at quantity 98 within the

listing. With this rating, LIC is the top-ranked Indian firm on

the Fortune 500 listing.

The market share of LIC in particular person First Year Premium Income

(as per IRDAI) was 43.86 per cent for the quarter ended June 30,

2022. In the Group First Year Premium Income (as per IRDAI), the

market share of LIC throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was

76.43 per cent.

On an Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) foundation, the overall

premium was Rs 10,270 crore for the quarter ended June thirtieth, 2022.

Of this 62.80 per cent (Rs 6,450 crore) was accounted for by the

particular person enterprise and 37.20 per cent (Rs 3,819 crore) by the

Group Business. Within the Individual enterprise, the share of Par

merchandise on APE foundation was 92.25 per cent and stability 7.75 per cent

was resulting from non-par merchandise.

A complete of 36.81 Lakh insurance policies have been bought within the particular person

section throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2022 thereby registering

a rise of 59.56 per cent over the same quarter final 12 months

when 23.07 Lakh insurance policies have been bought.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the persistency ratios on

premium foundation for the thirteenth month, twenty fifth month, thirty seventh month, forty ninth

month and 61st month have been 75.75 per cent, 67.78 per cent, 64.34 per

cent,60.82 per cent and 58.99 per cent, respectively. The

comparable persistency ratios for the corresponding quarter ended

June thirtieth, 2021 have been 72.49 per cent, 66.53 per cent, 62.62 per

cent, 59.87 per cent and 56 per cent, respectively.

As at finish of June thirtieth, 2022 LIC had company power at 1.33

million, as in comparison with 1.34 million as on June thirtieth 2021. The

proportion of our brokers working in rural areas is 48 per cent

whereas the remaining 52 per cent function in city areas.

The asset underneath administration elevated to Rs 41.02 lakh crore as

on June 30, 2022 as in comparison with Rs 38.13 lakh crore on June 30,

2021 registering a rise of seven.57 per cent. (ANI)