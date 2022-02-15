LIC woos global investors for IPO via roadshows

A day after submitting of the draft pink herring prospectus,

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has commenced formal

roadshows with big-ticket international traders, on the lookout for their

participation inside the nation’s largest public issue so

far.

Capital Group, Aberdeen Asset Management, California University

Endowment, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Singapore’s

GIC are among the many many funds that participated in Monday’s investor

roadshows, bankers and finance ministry officers suggested ET. Three

Canadian pension funds, Standard Life, HSBC MF and Franklin

Templeton had been totally different contributors inside the roadshows

being held nearly ensuing from Covid-19 curbs.

Some prime house institutional traders are moreover

collaborating, sources talked about. “We have launched roadshows

formally now, though casual conversations have been occurring

for a while. Being the most important high-profile share sale, we want

to be 100% certain in regards to the participation,” talked about a provide cited

above.