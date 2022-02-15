LIC woos global investors for IPO via roadshows
A day after submitting of the draft pink herring prospectus,
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has commenced formal
roadshows with big-ticket international traders, on the lookout for their
participation inside the nation’s largest public issue so
far.
Capital Group, Aberdeen Asset Management, California University
Endowment, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Singapore’s
GIC are among the many many funds that participated in Monday’s investor
roadshows, bankers and finance ministry officers suggested ET. Three
Canadian pension funds, Standard Life, HSBC MF and Franklin
Templeton had been totally different contributors inside the roadshows
being held nearly ensuing from Covid-19 curbs.
Some prime house institutional traders are moreover
collaborating, sources talked about. “We have launched roadshows
formally now, though casual conversations have been occurring
for a while. Being the most important high-profile share sale, we want
to be 100% certain in regards to the participation,” talked about a provide cited
above.