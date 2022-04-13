Licypriya Kangujam shares video of her heartwarming exchange with a jawan. Watch

Licypriya Kangujam, a climate change activist from Manipur, usually takes to her Twitter deal with to share numerous sorts of posts. In her latest share she posted a video that showcases a heartwarming alternate of herself with an Indian military jawan. There is an opportunity that the video will depart you with a smile too.

She additionally shared a descriptive caption together with the video. “A platoon of Indian Army patrolled through our village road on 24th March. I gave them juice as I saw them exhausted and to show them gratitude. In return, one of the jawans gave me a packet of biscuit from his pocket. What a great josh! Salute!” she tweeted.

The video opens to point out Kangujam approaching a jawan and handing him a juice field. To which, the jawan pauses and offers her a packet of biscuit. Another military personnel can also be seen standing afar, smiling.

Take a have a look at the video:

A platoon of Indian Army patrolled by way of our village highway on twenty fourth March. I gave them juice🧃as I noticed them exhausted & to point out them gratitude. In return, one of many jawan gave me a packet of biscuit 🍪 from his pocket. What an important josh! Salute! 🙏#IndianArmy #MyVillage @adgpi pic.twitter.com/3UqZ8qrwMj — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaOk) April 10, 2022

