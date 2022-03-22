‘Life and basketball’ is good for reigning champs

Dean Vickerman says Melbourne United is “enjoying life and basketball”.

That’s no shock.

The reigning champions are on high of the ladder with 15 wins and simply 5 losses as they head into the final eight video games of the season.

Coach Vickerman says Covid restrictions have been loosened barely, giving them a bit of extra freedom and footy season has added a buzz round Hoops City.

“We’re starting to just live a little bit better, (we’re) enjoying life and basketball right now,” Vickerman said after his side swept away Adelaide by 27 points on the weekend.

Camera Icon On high of the NBL ladder, there is a buzz round Hoops City that has Melbourne United smiling. Credit: Supplied

Forced to hit the street earlier this 12 months whereas the Australian Open tennis grand slam occupied their John Cain Arena residence, United solely leaves Melbourne three extra occasions earlier than the finals, with journeys to Perth, Cairns and Tasmania in amongst 4 residence video games and a date with South East Melbourne in The Firepit.

Plenty of causes to be buoyant.

Next up is a pair of residence clashes in consecutive weeks with resurgent Illawarra, who’ve labored their method into the highest 4 with 5 wins from their previous six contests. Win each of these and finals can be all however stitched up.

Vickerman is aware of it received’t be simple, with grasp coach Brian Goorjian placing the Hawks on discover that “every game was a finals situation”.

“Their team’s responded,” Vickerman mentioned.

“The JackJumpers are … a tough team and, to beat them in Tasmania, is a really good win.

“We play them (the Hawks) two times in a row on our home floor and it’s so important for both teams about where we’re going to finish on the ladder.

“We’ve got total respect for them as a group and absolutely look forward to the challenge.

“There are so many things that go into this one and we’ll see the adjustment playing one game and then playing them again the next week.

“That’s what finals basketball is about. Unbelievable preparation for us.”

Vickerman expects his squad to be at full energy, with swingman Caleb Agada, who missed the win over Adelaide, set to clear Covid protocols midweek.

“Right now, all reports (are) that he’s feeling pretty good, his symptoms are pretty low and we expect him to be available,” Vickerman mentioned.

David Barlow, out for the previous three video games with a foot difficulty, may also be obtainable after one other week of coaching.