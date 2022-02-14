Life Conference & Fin Fête Will Be Staged On 2-22-22 | Antigua Tribune

Significant Tie-in Between Conference Date and Financial Empowerment Theme

SamuelFields Consulting Group (SFCG) is gearing as much as host the primary digital Lifestyle Inspired by Financial Empowerment (LIFE) CONFERENCE & FIN FÊTE. Positioned as a Community eLearning initiative, SFCG believes that an funding in data pays the perfect curiosity. Staged on Tuesday February 22, 2022, the day has been dubbed “Twosday” and the theme of the convention is: “Putting 2 + 2 Together: It’s about Mindset and Lifestyle Changes.”

Consistent with the theme, the Conference affords a 2-in-1 expertise:

The LIFE CONFERENCE (8:15am – 3:00pm) affords skilled Financial Management Masterclasses and a Networking Mastermind Lounge. Attendees can take part in lectures and likewise community with presenters and attendees. An eCertificate of Completion might be awarded to all individuals. Accountants can earn 4.5 verifiable Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours as endorsed by the ICAEC – Antigua Branch. Cost of Registration $120

The FIN FÊTE (3:00pm – 6:45pm) has been designed to deal with 7 dimensions of wellness: monetary, religious, emotional, mental, bodily, social and environmental. Well-being Empowerment Zones will function a variety of life-style subjects and have roundtables and demos. This will enhance individuals’ data about how you can obtain their monetary objectives whereas addressing key high quality of life points. Cost of Registration FREE

“We have selected the most magical date of the century, February 22, 2022 to send a strong message. In addition to having all twos, this date falls on a Tuesday. We will tie-in the repeated number pattern in the date, to address both the negative continuous cycle of overspending and repeating past financial mistakes. Many of us do not realize that our financial success depends more on ‘repeating’ good money habits than on our income,” stated CEO of SFCG, Megan Samuel-Fields.

Highlights of the LIFE CONFERENCE & FIN FÊTE

Featuring 25 native, regional and worldwide presenters and 15 monetary empowerment periods, the occasion is sponsored by: ACB Caribbean, James and Maginley Ltd., Tradewinds Hotel and Bryson’s Insurance.

Opening Ceremony and Lunch session might be live-streamed from TradeWinds Hotel. Presenters and attendees will join nearly utilizing Zoom Events.

First session is an interactive meditative “Morning Vibes” led by MC Dyalekt, Music and Finance educator who hails from the USVI. Attendees will undergo a collection of mindset altering workouts, together with figuring out their cash mantra.

Keynote Speaker – US primarily based Antiguan, Mac Gardner, a Certified Financial Planner and Author. He will focus on: Whose Dreams are You Chasing? Take Control of Your Finances and Live the Life You Imagine.

Launch of ACB Caribbean’s “Simply Smarter Business” a enterprise unit developed to cater particularly to small companies and entrepreneurs.

A variety of subjects that tackle skilled and life-style pursuits: Bitcoin, imaginative and prescient boards, planning your monetary COVID comeback, artwork and creativity, faithpreneurship, and a “Conference Money Jam” by an ensemble of native, regional and worldwide artistes. Attendees will acquire worthwhile suggestions, instruments and ways to enhance their monetary well-being.

For the Agenda and Registration info: https://bit.ly/3gWRxf7”

About SamuelFields Consulting Group (SFCG)

As a Community eLearning Partner, SFCG’s devoted community of consultants gives a variety {of professional} providers, together with monetary planning, accounting, auditing, administration and advertising and marketing. We assist our purchasers keep monetary safety by way of saving, sound investing mindset adjustments and life-style selections to realize monetary empowerment.

