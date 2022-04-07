Life on Mars: Argentinian province La Rioja to host tests for the colonization of the red planet – Latin America Reports

This article was initially revealed by Miguel Goyeneche on Argentina Reports, a sister publication.

100 kilometers away from the town of La Rioja, Argentina — and a thousand away from the capital Buenos Aires — lies the Los Colorados provincial reserve, which holds a Martian panorama crammed with crimson soil and orange canyons.

In this space, the Solar54 venture will perform a sequence of research and exams of the completely different variables that can decide the human colonization of Mars. It seeks to recreate the surroundings of Mars in order that area businesses from throughout the globe can run exams and practice their crews for future missions to the crimson planet.

The web site is made up of six domes: three for lodging, cooking and crew recreation, one for plant manufacturing in a hydroponic system, one for Cubesats satellites and a central dome that will likely be used as a normal laboratory and floor station for satellite tv for pc communication.

Solar54 venture rendering. Image courtesy of Solar54.

Last week, the initiative was introduced in Satellite DC, an enormous worldwide aerospace business truthful that takes place in Washington D.C. by an Argentinian delegation. The Minister of Development, Matías Kulfas, and the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Daniel Filmus have been there together with the Argentinian Ambassador to the United States, Jorge Argüello.

The venture is being funded and carried out by the federal government of La Rioja and FANIoT, an organization that develops IoT know-how, digital actuality environments and sustainable mobility.

Their Innovation Director, Ayelen Ebene, said in talks with Télam that “La Rioja province has a historical link to aeroespacial industry and Solar54 intends to revitalize this sector of the economy and reposition the country as a provider of aerospace-related products and services.”

Space-related analysis in Argentina dates again to the early Nineteen Sixties, in accordance with the Space Generation Advisory Council, and La Rioja was used as a testing web site to launch one and two-stage rockets which have been designed by a partnership with the Argentine Institute of Aeronautics and Space Research and the National Commission for Space Research.

Solar54 rendering. Image courtesy of Solar54.

According to Solar54’s website, the Los Colorados provincial reserve is “the most similar place to Mars on Earth” and it states that “the project has as inspiration other locations around the globe where these simulations are being carried out with scientific, educational and tourism objectives.”

One of crucial features of the venture is that its system is deliberate to be carbon impartial and absolutely powered by photo voltaic panels. It contemplates a replicable and modular construction manufactured from triangular bricks of hard ceramic for straightforward transportation, meeting and set up.