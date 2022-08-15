Life sentence for man who killed father, son | News24

The man was additionally sentenced for different crimes.

A KwaZulu-Natal man who murdered a father and son was sentenced to life imprisonment within the Pietermartizburg High Court, police mentioned on Sunday.

Thanduxolo Zungu, 40, was sentenced to life for homicide and one other 51 years for extra costs.

He was convicted for 2 counts of homicide, tried homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, malicious harm to property, arson and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Zungu dedicated the crimes between January 2019 and March 2020.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo mentioned Zungu shot and killed Nhlanhla Dlamini, 48, and his 24-year-old son, Nkanyiso Dlamini, on 28 January 2020 at Sinating Location in Pietermaritzburg.

He was arrested on 5 November 2020, and was linked to a string of different circumstances, together with the illegal possession of a firearm.

The weapon was later linked to the homicide of the Dlaminis by a ballistic knowledgeable.