Life sentence for man who murdered ex-employer who fired him from Free State farm | News24

Judge Sylvia Daniso sentenced Tshediso Andries Motsoelese, 45, within the Free State High Court on Thursday for stabbing farm proprietor Johanne Andriette Bisset, 73, to demise on her farm, simply exterior Smithfield, and stealing jewelry price R78 000.

According to Bloemfontein police spokesperson, Sergeant Martin Xuma, Motsoelese went to Bisset’s farm at about 09:00 on 14 December 2020. He was not working for her on the time.

He noticed her husband trip away on his bike to a second farm that was not far-off.

Motsoelese walked to the residence and noticed the 73-year-old girl, who was about to go away her house.

Without noticing the suspicious ex-employee, Bisset entered her automobile. But Motsoelese yanked her out and slammed her head towards a carport pole, Xuma stated.

He stabbed Bisset’s throat twice and stole R78 000 price of jewelry earlier than he fled.

Tracked down in 4 hours

When her husband returned, Xuma stated, he found her lifeless physique subsequent to her automobile and instantly referred to as the police, who had been dispatched to the scene.

It was alleged that the sufferer’s husband instructed the police of his suspicions that Motsoelese was concerned within the case as a result of that they had fired him for being AWOL and lacking from work with out justification.

The police had been capable of find Motsoelese in Smithfield inside 4 hours, Xuma stated.

According to Xuma, police discovered a blood-stained blue total on his mattress, in addition to Bisset’s jewelry.

The outcomes of a forensic investigation on the jewelry linked Motsoelese to the crime, Xuma added.

Detective Warrant Officer Johannes Engelbrecht obtained key proof that was introduced to the court docket, making certain that Motsoelese was discovered responsible, Xuma added.

The choose additionally sentenced Motsoelese to fifteen years for aggravated theft and declared him unfit to own a firearm.

The sentences will run concurrently.

