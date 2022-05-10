Life sentence plus 15 years for husband who stabbed estranged wife and her friend to death | News24

George Ntheng killed his spouse and her pal on 4 March 2019.

He was arrested the identical day.

Ntlheng was sentenced on Tuesday.

A North West man was handed a life sentence within the Rustenburg Regional Court on Tuesday for the homicide of his estranged spouse and a further 15 years for killing her pal.

George Ntlheng, 48, murdered his spouse, Boitumelo Daphney Molebatsi, 36, and her pal, Emelda Matsho, 38, at Sunrise Park in 2019.

According to Rustenburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Ofentse Mokgadi, Ntlheng dedicated the murders on 4 March 2019.

“On that Monday, Ntlheng followed his estranged wife, who was unaware of him following her, to a friend’s house.

“While the spouse was inside the home ready for her pal, Ntlheng attacked her with a knife.

“He stabbed her multiple times, leading to her death,” stated Mokgadi.

Ntlheng then proceeded to the home of his estranged spouse’s alleged boyfriend, stated Mokgadi. “The alleged boyfriend managed to escape, but Ntlheng subsequently killed Matsho, who was a friend to the wife and who happened to be in the vicinity at the time.”

According to Ntlheng, each victims have been brutally knifed to loss of life.

When the Boitekong police have been alerted to the assaults, Ntlheng was tracked down and arrested the identical night time.

Warrant Officer Richard Mfaladi, a Boitekong detective, was assigned the case because the investigating officer and he helped the State efficiently oppose bail in court docket quite a few instances, stated Ntlheng.

The Bojanala sub-district 2 appearing district commander, Brigadier Regina Ntoagae and her administration staff welcomed the sentence.

Ntoagae lauded Mfaladi and Constable Patrick Sebalane, who helped crack the case, for his or her “sterling detective work”.

