Life sentences for Eastern Cape pair who gang raped 17-year-old girl | News24

Two males have been sentenced to life in jail for the gang rape of a 17-year-old lady.

The pair took turns raping the sufferer and threatened to kill her if she instructed anybody concerning the incident.

The incident occurred in September 2020.

The Lusikisiki Regional Court sentenced two males to life imprisonment for the gang rape of a 17-year-old lady in September 2020.

In a press release on Wednesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) acknowledged that Patrick Mapholoba Maxhakana, 23, and Sandile Nyenyiso, 29, took turns raping the 17-year-old on 4 September 2020.

“The victim was with her friends and her boyfriend, consuming liquor at a local tavern in Nkunzimbini village in the district of Lusikisiki. She received a call from Nyenyiso, to whom she had given her cellphone number earlier on that day,” mentioned NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

Nyenyiso requested the sufferer to accompany him to his homestead to fetch a jersey, however she refused. Later, she met with Maxhakana, whose Facebook love proposal she had additionally rejected.

According to the NPA, after hugging and kissing the sufferer, Maxhakana requested her to spend time with him, however she returned to her pal and boyfriend, who had been nonetheless having fun with themselves in one other room within the tavern.

“The victim later left the tavern to the boyfriend’s place. While sleeping, they were interrupted by Maxhakana and Nyenyiso who were demanding that she come out,” Tyali added.

The sufferer requested her boyfriend to not open the door, as she was afraid that they might damage her, however he did.

READ | Woman (64) dies after being gang-raped in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal

The two males then chased and assaulted her, threatened her with a knife, and dragged her to a close-by river, the place they pressured her to wash in chilly water.

“They then proceeded to take turns raping the victim, threatening to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. The following day, the victim reported her ordeal to her school principal, who took her to the police station and the Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC), and the duo were arrested,” Tyali mentioned.

The pair pleaded not responsible. However, prosecutor Siyabonga Macebo led the proof of the sufferer, her pal, her boyfriend, and the medical report from the TCC to show the pair’s guilt in courtroom.

Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Barry Madolo, had since welcomed the sentence and recommended the “meticulous presentation of a chain of evidence by the prosecutor as collected by the investigating officer and the team at the Thuthuzela Care Centre”.