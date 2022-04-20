Lifeguard assisting in rescue gets dragged by ocean current, surfer saves him

A video of a surfer rescuing a lifeguard was not too long ago posted on-line. The video shared on the Instagram web page Good News Movement has since captured individuals’s consideration. It has additionally prompted individuals to share numerous appreciative feedback.

“This lifeguard had entered the water to assist in a rescue during a boggie board tournament but after completing the rescue, he ended up being dragged by the ocean current and could not exit the water. Observing from the shore surfer Renan Souza went down the rocks to help rescue the man and jumped in the water… A hero rescuing another hero. ‘The guy was going to die. My heart burned. It really burned,’ said Renan. After grabbing the lifeguard in the churning water, Renan paddled them both out of harm’s way to deeper water and out of the way of the crashing waves. The helicopter completed the rescue and the lifeguard was taken to the hospital with bruises,” they wrote and defined the incident whereas sharing the video.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 10 hours in the past. Since being shared, the video has gathered greater than 61,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The submit has additionally prompted individuals to share numerous feedback. Many wrote that the clip left them emotional.

“Beautiful moment. Human empathy and unselfishness is the most beautiful thing,” wrote an Instagram person. “I could feel this in my bones. Incredible human bravery and selflessness,” posted one other. “OMG. How can life be more beautiful? He’s a real angel,” commented a 3rd. “This has me crying,” expressed a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?