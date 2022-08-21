Lifeguards save 18 swimmers from riptides in French coastal town

Lifeguards saved 18 swimmers from treacherous circumstances at France’s coastal city of Biarritz in the course of the weekend.

Disturbed beachgoers watched as rescue groups used jet skis and low-flying helicopters to tug individuals out of the water.

Officials warned of sturdy currents and riptides as they issued the best alert stage alongside the shoreline.

Some individuals have been dragged 800 metres from the shore on the well-known vacation vacation spot standard with surfers.

Dramatic video footage captured the rescue operation amid massive waves. The operation was deemed to have been profitable, with no accidents reported to any of the swimmers.

One native surfer instructed BFMTV of sturdy currents on the seashore, saying, “Even wearing flippers and knowing how to swim well, it’s dangerous.”

The native authorities for Nouvelle-Aquitaine positioned its entire shoreline on most alert on Saturday, with individuals urged to solely swim in areas protected by lifeguards.

Since the beginning of the summer time, 5 individuals have drowned on the area’s coast.