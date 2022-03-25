Lifeline’s funding boost to save lives

Lifeline Australia will obtain an additional $52.3m over 4 years to spice up its providers by about a million calls and texts per yr by 2026.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated the funding recognised the vital help the service offered to Australians.

The new funding will assist Lifeline meet the rising demand for its providers, and keep and enhance infrastructure and responsiveness.

It may even assist to put money into innovation linked to disaster response, surge capability and fashions of care.

“We are boosting our support once again to ensure that Lifeline can continue to be one of Australia’s most trusted, greatest supporters both now and in the future,” Mr Morrison stated.

“This funding means that next year Lifeline will be able to take an extra 176,000 calls or texts from Australians, or an extra 3900 every day.

“By 2026, this will grow to an extra one million calls or texts from Australians every year.”

Camera Icon Lifeline has been vital in the course of the pandemic. Credit: News Regional Media

Mr Morrison stated Lifeline’s vital function had by no means been extra evident than in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic and up to date pure disasters.

“When Covid had many Australians feeling like they were alone, Lifeline was there,” he stated.

“When bushfires or floods left many feeling helpless, Lifeline was there.

“Or, when any given day had many feeling like life was tough, Lifeline was there.

“Lifeline is lifesaving, and that’s why our investment is so important.”

Health and Aged Care Minister Greg Hunt famous Lifeline was Australia’s largest supplier of suicide prevention providers.

“Any member of the community can pick up the phone, send a text or go online and receive assistance from Lifeline,” he stated.

“Their support has helped to save lives and to protect lives.”

Camera Icon Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated the funding meant that subsequent yr Lifeline would be capable to take an additional 176,000 calls or texts. NCA NewsWire/Damian Shaw Credit: News Corp Australia

State by state breakdowns of Lifeline calls answered to this point this yr:

ACT — 5322

NSW — 74,214

NT — 885

Qld — 42,537

SA — 19,484

Tas — 3239

Vic — 63,984

WA — 15,642

TOTAL — 225,551