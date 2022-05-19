Lifesavers and puppies – why are so many charities being used in political ads?

“The lifesaver was just telling the story … the suggestion it was an endorsement by Surf Life Saving is just absurd,” he stated.

But it’s not simply the pink and gold lifesaving uniform that has been doubtlessly misappropriated in the course of the marketing campaign.

While the regulator requires charities to be strictly non-political, many not-for-profits have been utilized by candidates in political promoting.

The chief government of Guide Dogs Victoria, Karen Hayes, was stood down last month after she appeared on Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s election flyers, and in paid ads on his Facebook web page.

Photos of the treasurer posing with young Scouts had been additionally faraway from promotional materials within the extremely contested seat of Kooyong in Melbourne’s internal east, after complaints about kids’s pictures getting used for political functions.