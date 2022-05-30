Liger pair Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday take on Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s ‘The Punjaabban Song’ dance challenge from Jugjugg Jeeyo, watch video  : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Varun Dhawan is all set for his first launch in theatres put up pandemic with household entertainer Jugjugg Jeeyo. The movie, directed by Raj Mehta, additionally stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. For the discharge of the primary monitor ‘The Punjaabban Song’, Varun and Kiara headed to Delhi to kick off the promotions. Following that, the actor has began a web based dance problem along with his father David Dhawan. Now, Liger pair Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday took on the problem.

On Monday, Ananya Panday posted a video of herself doing the hook step with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress was donning a determine hugging yellow strappy gown whereas the actor wore black pants with white jacket and a shirt. She captioned the video as, “Hooked to this step and the vibe of this song! As they say – #JugJuggJeeyo to the team and all our love for the film from Team Liger.” While it’s unclear what the 2 actors had been filming for, however seeing the the brilliant set, they might have shot an episode of Koffee With Karan season 7.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jugjugg Jeeyo arrives in theatres on June 23, 2022. Meanwhile, Liger arrives in September 2022.

