Light Snow Sunday, Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Slippery Roads On South Shore, Cape And Islands

BOSTON (CBS) – There’s a little bit one thing for everybody this weekend.

Longing for spring? Well, Saturday felt extra like late April with temperatures hovering to 60 levels in components of our space!

Prefer the chilly and snow to set the scene for a romantic Valentine’s date? We obtained that too! Sunday shall be again to winter with a 30 diploma temperature drop and a few gentle snow within the air!

SUNDAY:

Sunday is a really chilly day, a few 30 diploma drop from excessive temperatures on Saturday. Not a ton of wind, however what little wind there shall be, shall be moderately biting out of the north. Also, gentle snow alongside the Arctic boundary will develop Sunday. There seems to a be a little bit extra moisture to work with, so anticipate snow to overspread the world Sunday morning and persevering with by way of a lot of the day.

Snow will taper late Sunday and even into early Monday for components of southeast MA. Steadiest snow is probably going close to the coast and south of Boston. Much of the world ought to see about 1-3″ of snow, maybe a little bit lighter as you journey in north central and western Massachusetts.

Onshore winds may also result in some enhancement and snow bands to develop close to the coast and particularly for parts of southeastern Massachusetts. That is the place the best snowfall is probably going with 3-6″ potential.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for slippery street situations and on untreated surfaces Sunday morning by way of Monday morning for Plymouth County, Cape Cod and the Islands.

VALENTINE’S DAY:

The chilly will backside out on Monday. Temperatures shall be caught within the teenagers and low 20s. A coastal storm will cross by to our east, far sufficient that we don’t anticipate any severe impacts. However, there might be a little bit little bit of wind and snow proper alongside the speedy shoreline and particularly over southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and the Islands. In these areas, winds may gust over 30 mph in the course of the day Monday, and there may even be a coating to some inches of snow over excessive southeastern Massachusetts.

This COULD be the final of the snow for some time. After this Arctic airmass pulls away, indicators are pointing in the direction of one other warmup later subsequent week and a moderately gentle end to February general.