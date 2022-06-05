Lightbulb moments for the home office

The dwelling workplace is a rising necessity in right now’s new builds, as work flexibility turns into commonplace.

However, the extra time you spend working from dwelling, the upper your power invoice is prone to be.

ABC Blinds & Awnings Co-Managing Director Mark Brice mentioned, nonetheless, it didn’t take a lot to create a extra energy-efficient dwelling workplace.

“With just a few small changes, which will hopefully lead to bigger ones, you can reduce your carbon footprint and save money at the same time,” he mentioned.

“Firstly changing your bulbs – second to natural light, fluorescent lights are an affordable lighting choice.

“Even though these lights cost a little more upfront, they can last up to 12 times longer than a regular incandescent bulb, so it is worth making the switch in your home.”

Another option to simply go inexperienced is to put money into insulated window coverings.

“Over 30 per cent of heat is lost during the winter and gained in the summer via your windows, so insulating this part of your house is smart,” Mr Brice mentioned.

“Double-glazed windows are ideal for insulation, as they are an incredibly effective way to manage heat gain and heat loss throughout the year – the only downside is that it can be quite expensive.

“The next best option is installing window blinds, thermal curtains, shutters or awnings, as their heat reflective design can keep the sun out of your home and keep it cooler.”

These window remedies can even assist to cut back glare, which may have an effect on ergonomic ranges and productiveness in a house workplace setup.

“The more natural light the better, as it provides numerous benefits for the body and soul, including increasing vitamin D and mood,” Mr Brice mentioned. “But while sunlight can be the ultimate mood booster, it can also be distracting if you can’t see your screen properly.

“The key to reducing glare on your computer screen, while still having plenty of natural sunlight in your office, is investing in the right window treatments.”

Mr Brice mentioned some common mild filtering blinds included vertical blinds, curler blinds and double curler blinds, which all provided supreme mild management.

