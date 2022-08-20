Lightning Aquatics Swim Club Donates To The Less Fortunate – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Welfare Unit of the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment has expressed profound gratitude to members of the Lightning Aquatics Swim Club, for his or her steady acts of generosity and goodwill demonstrated in direction of the much less lucky.

On August 16, 2022 membership members met with officers of the Ministry for the annual “Walk in My Shoes” initiative, the place younger people from the membership donate sneakers and different college gadgets to help needy youngsters from the Public Assistance Program (PAP) administered by the Ministry of Equity.

Tanzia Toussaint, Deputy Director of Social Transformation thanked membership members for his or her dedication and unwavering help at serving to the needy.

– Advertisement –

The impact of the help she mentioned was far-reaching, considerably touching the lives of needy individuals and households throughout the size and breadth of the island.

See additionally

The “Walk in My Shoes” initiative started in 2017 and was interrupted in 2021 as a result of COVID 19 pandemic.

SOURCE: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment

– Advertisement –