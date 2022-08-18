Lightning strike on oil storage tank in Cuba causes massive fire
“We are closely following the confrontation with the fire in the industrial zone. We trust the authorities of the brave province, the brave firefighters, and the CUPET workers,” tweeted President Miguel Díaz-Canel, referring to the state-owned Cuba Oil Union.
Cuba’s state-run media mentioned no deaths had been reported.
“No human losses, injuries or fuel spillage into the sea were reported after the fire,” tweeted Cuba’s Ministry of Energy and Mines.
An electrical discharge on the base of the oil tank, which shops crude oil, prompted the fireplace, in response to Susely Morfa González, the primary secretary of the Community Party of Cuba within the province of Matanzas.
The hearth didn’t influence the Thermoelectric Powerplant Antonio Guiteras, the ministry mentioned, which contributes to the nationwide electrical energy system.
Authorities of the province, the fireplace division, the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, and the Ministry of Interior are battling the flames, mentioned González.