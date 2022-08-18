Lightning strike on oil storage tank in Cuba causes massive fire

“We are closely following the confrontation with the fire in the industrial zone. We trust the authorities of the brave province, the brave firefighters, and the CUPET workers,” tweeted President Miguel Díaz-Canel, referring to the state-owned Cuba Oil Union.

Cuba’s state-run media mentioned no deaths had been reported.

The large hearth comes at a time when Cuba faces a deepening energy crisis amid gasoline shortages.

“No human losses, injuries or fuel spillage into the sea were reported after the fire,” tweeted Cuba’s Ministry of Energy and Mines.