Lightning strikes aren’t stopping the planned Artemis I launch — yet

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s new moon rocket remained on observe to blast off on a vital take a look at flight Monday, regardless of a collection of lightning strikes on the launch pad.

The 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket is probably the most highly effective ever constructed by NASA. It’s poised to ship an empty crew capsule into lunar orbit, a half-century after NASA’s Apollo program, which landed 12 astronauts on the moon.

Astronauts may return to the moon in just a few years, if this six-week take a look at flight goes nicely. NASA officers warning, nonetheless, that the dangers are excessive and the flight could possibly be reduce quick.

In lieu of astronauts, three take a look at dummies are strapped into the Orion capsule to measure vibration, acceleration and radiation, one of many greatest hazards to people in deep house. The capsule alone has greater than 1,000 sensors.

Officials mentioned Sunday that neither the rocket nor capsule suffered any harm throughout Saturday’s thunderstorm; floor gear additionally was unaffected. Five lightning strikes had been confirmed, hitting the 600-foot (183-meter) towers surrounding the rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The strikes weren’t robust sufficient to warrant main retesting.

“Clearly, the system worked as designed,” mentioned Jeff Spaulding, NASA’s senior take a look at director.

More storms had been anticipated. Although forecasters gave 80 p.c odds of acceptable climate Monday morning, situations had been anticipated to deteriorate throughout the two-hour launch window.

On the technical facet, Spaulding mentioned the staff did its greatest over the previous a number of months to eradicate any lingering gasoline leaks. A pair of countdown exams earlier this 12 months prompted repairs to leaking valves and different defective gear; engineers will not know if all of the fixes are good till only a few hours earlier than the deliberate liftoff.

After so a few years of delays and setbacks, the launch staff was thrilled to lastly be so near the inaugural flight of the Artemis moon-exploration program, named after Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology.

“We’re within 24 hours of launch right now, which is pretty amazing for where we’ve been on this journey,” Spaulding advised reporters.

The follow-on Artemis flight, as early as 2024, would see 4 astronauts flying across the moon. A touchdown may observe in 2025. NASA is concentrating on the moon’s unexplored south pole, the place completely shadowed craters are believed to carry ice that could possibly be utilized by future crews.