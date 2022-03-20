Sports
Ligue 1: Paris St Germain slump to heavy defeat at Monaco | Football News – Times of India
Paris St Germain produced a woeful efficiency as they misplaced 3-0 at Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday, a consequence that can put coach Mauricio Pochettino underneath extra strain lower than two weeks after their Champions League exit.
PSG, on 65 factors from 29 video games, nonetheless lead Olympique de Marseille and Nice by 15 factors earlier than these sides meet afterward Sunday, following third right away league defeat.
With Lionel Messi dominated out by a bout of flu, the capital aspect confirmed near nothing on the Louis II stadium 11 days after being knocked within the Champions League final 16 by Real Madrid who scored three objectives in 17 minutes.
Monaco climbed to seventh on 44 factors.
“They played well, congratulations to them. They’re a good team, a great club,” PSG striker Kylian Mbappe mentioned.
“The goal is to get the 10th French title. We can win 8-0, 9-0, people will talk about the Champions League. Whatever happens we must respect ourselves, if we have a little bit of self esteem. We also need to respect the fans.”
PSG had been overwhelmed in midfield and it was not lengthy earlier than they had been punished.
Ben Yedder put the hosts forward on 25 minutes after beating Presnel Kimpembe on the close to put up to deflect Youssouf Fofana’s cross into the highest nook.
The opener got here shortly after PSG’s first try of the sport, a curled shot from Neymar that went simply large.
They improved barely earlier than the interval, with Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi creating possibilities, however their efficiency was nonetheless properly under their finest.
PSG weren’t significantly better after the break, though Mbappe wasted a few good alternatives earlier than Monaco doubled their benefit within the 68th minute.
An unchallenged Fofana discovered Ben Yedder on the fitting and the France striker’s cross reached Ruben Aguilar who deflected the ball for Kevin Volland to attain from six metres.
Pochettino changed Leandro Paredes with Mauro Icardi and Neymar with Julian Draxler, however the adjustments had zero impact as PSG conceded one other aim six minutes from time.
Volland was tripped within the field by Kimpembe and Ben Yedder transformed the ensuing penalty to verify PSG’s fourth consecutive away defeat in all competitions.
PSG, on 65 factors from 29 video games, nonetheless lead Olympique de Marseille and Nice by 15 factors earlier than these sides meet afterward Sunday, following third right away league defeat.
With Lionel Messi dominated out by a bout of flu, the capital aspect confirmed near nothing on the Louis II stadium 11 days after being knocked within the Champions League final 16 by Real Madrid who scored three objectives in 17 minutes.
Monaco climbed to seventh on 44 factors.
“They played well, congratulations to them. They’re a good team, a great club,” PSG striker Kylian Mbappe mentioned.
“The goal is to get the 10th French title. We can win 8-0, 9-0, people will talk about the Champions League. Whatever happens we must respect ourselves, if we have a little bit of self esteem. We also need to respect the fans.”
PSG had been overwhelmed in midfield and it was not lengthy earlier than they had been punished.
Ben Yedder put the hosts forward on 25 minutes after beating Presnel Kimpembe on the close to put up to deflect Youssouf Fofana’s cross into the highest nook.
The opener got here shortly after PSG’s first try of the sport, a curled shot from Neymar that went simply large.
They improved barely earlier than the interval, with Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi creating possibilities, however their efficiency was nonetheless properly under their finest.
PSG weren’t significantly better after the break, though Mbappe wasted a few good alternatives earlier than Monaco doubled their benefit within the 68th minute.
An unchallenged Fofana discovered Ben Yedder on the fitting and the France striker’s cross reached Ruben Aguilar who deflected the ball for Kevin Volland to attain from six metres.
Pochettino changed Leandro Paredes with Mauro Icardi and Neymar with Julian Draxler, however the adjustments had zero impact as PSG conceded one other aim six minutes from time.
Volland was tripped within the field by Kimpembe and Ben Yedder transformed the ensuing penalty to verify PSG’s fourth consecutive away defeat in all competitions.