Like a bunny: This dog doesn’t walk but jumps when out with its human. Watch

Dogs are such fantastic pets as they fill their human’s life with love and happiness. Their playful antics can soften any coronary heart and they could be a supply of fixed amusement for his or her people. Videos of canines being their playful greatest are at all times so lovable to look at. Like this video of a canine that was shared on Instagram by the web page Dog that appears so pleased to be out on a stroll that as an alternative of simply strolling, it’s seen hopping excitedly. The video will certainly cheer you up.

The video was posted at some point in the past and it has been seen over 3.77 lakh instances to this point. In the video the furry canine is out on a stroll with a girl. The canine is continually leaping as an alternative of simply strolling. “Why walk when you can bounce?” says the textual content on the video together with a laughing emoji.

“He’s half dog, half bunny,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the lovable video under:

“What da dog doin,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Take the doggo to the moon,” posted one other. A 3rd particular person mentioned, “This is walking on your tip toes in dog form.”

The video was initially posted by the canine account rupert.plus.associates on Instagram on February 20. “The popular tiktok jumping dog!” it says within the bio. The canine has over 5,000 followers on Instagram.

In different movies posted on the account, the canine is at all times seen excitedly leaping when out on a stroll.

Like this video posted a couple of days in the past:

What are your ideas about this leaping canine?