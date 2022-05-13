‘Like a Ruskin Bond story’: IFS officer captures pic of leopard outside his forest rest house

A picture shared on Twitter by an IFS officer has left people shocked. The unimaginable picture exhibits a leopard exterior a relaxation home. The publish concerning the huge cat could go away you each amazed and amused.

Akash Deep Badhawan who’s in Indian Forest Service shared the picture with a descriptive caption. “Like a Ruskin Bond story, met this one outside a Forest Rest House and we spent a good amount of time in each other’s company last night. So much wildlife history in the walls of these 120 plus years old FRH of Katarniaghat,” he tweeted.

Take a take a look at the publish:

The publish has been shared two days in the past. Since being posted, the share has gathered almost 3,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The publish has additionally prompted folks to share numerous feedback. Many wrote how the pic left them amazed.

“This one can be spotted easily on the roads between Kakraha and Mutriha at night,” posted a Twitter consumer and shared a picture:

“Beautiful, are these FRH open for public bookings??” requested one other. “Just amazing,” expressed a 3rd. “Awesome….This frh is 120 years old?… Looks young,” wrote a fourth. To which, the IFS officer replied, “Was renovated a few years ago.” An particular person whereas reacting to the publish additionally wrote “Spine-chilling.” Another commented, “Awesome.”

