‘Like An Angel With Me’: Couple Feels Lucky To Be Alive After Car Crashes Into Lawrence Restaurant

LAWRENCE (CBS) – A Lynn man will probably be summonsed to courtroom for negligent operation of a motorized vehicle after crashing right into a crowded restaurant in Lawrence early Monday morning. Video exhibits the automobile spin out and crash into the entrance of the Terra Luna Cafe simply after midnight.

Three clients had been hospitalized, however they’ve since been launched.

Yessenia Gentry and her husband Elvys Blanco had been sitting at a desk by a window that’s now boarded up. “I heard like a boom for a second,” mentioned Elvys who suffered a concussion and neck sprain. “I think there was explosion and I see all the glass coming in,” mentioned Yessenia, who now has a damaged arm.

It was the couple’s first go to to the cafe because the starting of the pandemic.

The cafe’s surveillance digicam captured the white BMW spinning off Essex Street and slamming into the window, knocking patrons to the ground and showering them with glass and particles.

“I said what happened?” Yessenia mentioned. “We did not see any car coming in.”

There had been moments of confusion and panic as staffers tended to the three injured clients. A police officer who witnessed the crash from simply down the road scrambled in to assist.

“That was terrible. Terrible,” Elvys mentioned. “I never have something like that in my life.”

Police say the driving force, 26-year-old Franklin Victoria of Lynn, admitted to having two drinks earlier than the crash, however handed a discipline sobriety take a look at. He instructed police his new BMW had extra energy than he thought. Victoria has been cited for negligent operation.

The folks within the restaurant really feel fortunate they weren’t harm worse and even killed.

“I feel like an angel with me,” Elvys mentioned.

“I look at life a different way,” Yessenia mentioned. “I think God giving another opportunity to live.”

In an announcement, the restaurant mentioned, “We appreciate everybody’s concerns. All staff is safe and we are all praying for our customers’ fast recovery.”

The proprietor hopes to reopen the restaurant by Tuesday evening.