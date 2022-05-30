Like mother like son: Baby works out with mother. Watch viral video

Children all the time look as much as their dad and mom. It is definitely a delight watching them achieve this. A viral video, that has been posted on Instagram goes viral on the platform. You could also be left smiling from cheek to cheek after watching this lovable video.

The video opens to point out Austin, a five-month-old, laying on his abdomen. His mum is prepared in place, doing an elbow plank. She will be seen giving the toddler a ‘pep talk’.- The textual content on the video reads “My 5-month-old is learning new things”. After which, with all of the power inside him, child Austin will get into the plank place himself and holds it for length of time. The child’s mom additional shares she is happy with his new milestone and writes “Strong like mother,” whereas him with satisfaction in her eyes.

The being shared every week in the past, the video has garnered a whopping 24 million views and 14,600 feedback. Posted on @fitstagram.michelle, her Instagram web page has over 42,500 followers. Michelle is predicated in Norwalk, Connecticut USA.

“So impressive!! Watch out world” writes an Instagram consumer Another consumer factors out their matching outfits to which Michelle, the mom, replies “total coincidence”. A 3rd shares “This is wonderful.”

What do you consider this significantly match child?