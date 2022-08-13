Lille fight back for league draw at Nantes

Lille battled for a well-earned level at Nantes as substitute Ismaily equalised late to safe a 1-1 attract Ligue 1.

The Brazilian fullback, newly signed from Shakhtar Donetsk, performed a collection of intricate passes earlier than slotting dwelling within the 76th minute as Lille got here again after Moses Simon put the hosts forward simply earlier than the half hour mark in sweltering situations.

Nigeria worldwide Simon scored from a nook however Nantes needed to endure a second half on the backfoot as Lille squandered a number of good possibilities and likewise pressured some key saves from goalkeeper Alban-Marc Lafont earlier than equalising.

Lille’s veteran Benjamin Andre headed towards the crossbar early within the second priod earlier than Lafont made two excellent point-blank stops to maintain his aspect’s lead intact.

It was a second draw of the brand new marketing campaign for French Cup winners Nantes, whereas Lille opened their marketing campaign final weekend with a 4-1 dwelling victory over promoted Auxerre.