Limiting screen time in infants may decrease risk of autism spectrum disorder, study finds

Male toddlers who watched extra tv at age one have been extra prone to be identified with autism spectrum dysfunction (ASD) at age 3, in comparison with these with none display screen time, in keeping with a current multi-site Japanese examine printed in JAMA Pediatrics .

“[A]mid the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a rapid change in lifestyles, with electronic devices being used as the main channels of communication and social interactions,” the authors wrote .

“Amid this social climate, examining the associations of screen exposure with a child’s health is an important public health issue.”

After the group screened roughly 100,00 pregnant girls from a big Japanese delivery cohort referred to as the Japan Environment and Children’s Study between January 2011 to March 2014 throughout 15 regional facilities, they discovered 84,030 mother-child pairs applicable to investigate in December 2020, after excluding individuals for lacking knowledge, stillbirths, miscarriages and youngsters born with congenital circumstances or cerebral palsy, per the study.

At age 3, 0.4% of the youngsters, 76% who have been boys, obtained an autism spectrum prognosis, noting the proportion of autistic youngsters elevated with extra display screen time, discovering boys have been thrice as doubtless of being identified with ASD than ladies, in keeping with the study.

Although each girls and boys had related screen time, the examine solely discovered an affiliation between display screen time and ASD amongst boys, however not with girls .

“More and more parents are using ICT [information and communication technology] devices such as smartphone to raise their children,” mentioned lead creator Megumi Kushima, analysis affiliate, middle for delivery cohort research, University of Yamanashi in Japan, and co-author Zentaro Yamagata, who’s a professor and director of the middle.

They informed Fox News, “Of course, there are advantages, but some parents show their children videos for a long time because they are quiet. This can lead to problems due to the lack of interaction between parents and children. This study provides scientific evidence for sounding the alarm.”

But statistics skilled Kristin Sainani, affiliate instructing professor of epidemiology and inhabitants well being at Stanford University in California, informed Fox News: “Households where 1-year-olds are watching two or more hours of TV a day likely differ in important ways from households where babies watch less TV.”

“The paper did not adequately characterize or account for these differences, and thus does not provide strong evidence of a causal link between infant screen time and autism.”

The examine additionally famous further limitations weren’t realizing the cumulative display screen time due to a attainable reporting bias, and likewise their examine could also be biased in the direction of extreme autistic dysfunction as a result of delicate instances are sometimes not identified by age 3.

The authors, nonetheless, mentioned their findings are related within the digital age, discovering 90% of the youngsters studied had been uncovered to display screen time at age one, regardless of the World Health Organization (WHO) recommending infants shouldn’t be uncovered to display screen time and the American Academy of Pediatrics warning no display screen time till 18 months previous, except the kid is video-chatting with an grownup like a mum or dad who’s out-of- town .

Kushima and Yamagata informed Fox News their examine suggests: “Limiting screen time to no more than one hour per day, at least until age one, reduces the environmental risk of ASD.”

“However, screen time is one of the environmental factors that influence the onset and extent of ASD. Other unknown environmental risks also need to be reduced. Research is needed to clarify these unknown factors.”