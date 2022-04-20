Limpopo cops hunt for attackers after 3 injured in suspected vigilante incident | News24

Limpopo police are in search of a bunch of individuals concerned in an alleged mob justice assault.

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for suspected vigilantes after three folks have been significantly injured in an assault outdoors Thohoyandou.

Cars have been additionally torched within the incident in Vuwani, stated police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi.

Seabi stated:

The police acquired complaints from some group members a couple of group of individuals assaulting three males after they allegedly caught them stealing batteries from a [tractor]. Upon arrival on the scene, police managed to rescue the victims from the offended mob.

They had sustained critical accidents and have been taken to the hospital, the place they have been admitted below police guard.

“Cases of theft and pointing of firearms were opened against the three suspects, and they will appear before the Vuwani Magistrate’s Court once they had recovered,” stated Seabi.

No arrests have been made in reference to the vigilante assault, added Seabi.

“Police appeal to anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects to contact the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.”

Police investigations have been persevering with, stated Seabi.

