Two brothers, Gideon and Nicolaas van Deventer, have been sentenced to 10 and 15 years imprisonment respectively, after they pleaded responsible to rhino poaching-related fees.

Nicolaas, 56, and Gideon, 53, appeared within the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, the place their sentences have been handed down.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the brothers pleaded responsible to a number of fees, together with:

Conspiracy to hunt rhinos;

Illegal looking;

Killing and dehorning a rhino bull;

Possession of rhino horns;

Selling rhino horns; and

Trespassing.

They have been arrested on 6 January 2017 for crimes they dedicated between December 2016 and January 2017.

“On the day of their arrest, they were found tossing a rhino horn from the window of their speeding bakkie, while being pursued by police along the Vivo and Makhado Roads in Limpopo,” NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi stated.

The accused have been in custody since their arrest greater than 5 years in the past.

During sentencing proceedings, the State prosecutor, advocate Norman Makuvele, known as Mario Scholtz of SanParks, who testified about rhino poaching and its financial impression.

In aggravation of sentence, Scholtz informed the courtroom how poachers, such because the Van Deventer brothers, have been the rationale for the waning rhino inhabitants.

He defined that the speed of rhinos poached had overtaken the copy fee of the endangered species.

“Advocate Makuvele told the court that the duo first made the headlines in KwaZulu-Natal 10 years ago when they were caught poaching rhinos in the Hluhluwe-Umfolozi Park and again for possession of rhino horns in the Bela Bela area in Limpopo,” Dzhangi stated.

“Several adult rhinos and calves were shot indiscriminately and left to die.”

Makuvele requested the courtroom to condemn the accused to an extended interval of imprisonment due to their quite a few earlier convictions, most of which relate to environmental points and rhino poaching in South Africa.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence and hopes that the sentence will deter other would-be offenders, and applauds the good investigative work of the South African Police Service,” Dzhangi stated.

