Limpopo health department cries foul after patient waits eight hours to see a doctor | Citypress

The Limpopo well being division calls the general public and folks escorting sufferers to their services to instantly report any dissatisfaction or expertise of poor service supply to the ability managers.

This comes after the division learnt a couple of girl affected person residing with a incapacity ready for eight hours to be seen by a physician at Siloam Hospital exterior of Nzhelele within the Vhembe district in Limpopo on Monday.

According to the division, such incidents had been widespread on the public well being services within the province and plenty of sufferers had skilled misplaced recordsdata each time they visited the hospitals.

The provincial division’s spokesperson, Neil Shikwambana, mentioned the affected person was on the submitting station on the hospital at about 8am on Monday.

He added she was a recognized persistent affected person on the hospital who was receiving remedy, together with rehabilitation by the physiotherapy group:

She was suggested that her file had gone lacking and needed to wait whereas the group was trying to find it for the reason that medical doctors and all clinicians attending to her wanted her file for the sake of her medical historical past and drugs.

“The file was eventually found around lunchtime. The patient was seen and her medication was prescribed and dispensed. Our physiotherapist committed to visiting the patient at her home this coming Friday for further management and treatment.”

He mentioned after analysing the unlucky incident, the division felt it was necessary to remind the general public about among the measures it had put in place to handle such incidents:

The division is within the technique of scanning, archiving and refiling all our medical information, beginning with inactive recordsdata.

“This process has started to free up spaces among our facilities, especially for active files such as this one. Due to a lack of filing spaces, our patients’ files are stored in many different places in our hospitals, resulting in their loss.”

He mentioned the division had now launched a pre-booking system the place sufferers who got a return date should inform the triage nurse about their return date once they give again their file to the submitting station after seeing the physician and amassing their remedy.

“What we then do daily before knocking off is retrieve files for patients coming the following day. In that way, patients don’t have to wait for a long time to receive their files. Unfortunately, this system is rendered non-functional in most cases because patients don’t honour their dates and, in some cases, when files are retrieved and patients do not show up, the files end up getting lost. This is something that our patients need to improve on to render pre-bookings effective.”

Shikwambana added though this didn’t apply to the present case, sufferers had been once more inspired to go to their native clinics for minor illnesses or register on the Central Chronic Medicines Dispensing and Distribution for persistent remedy as this would cut back congestion within the outpatient division and permit employees to deal with instances like this one.