Limpopo man involved in shootout with police found dead | News24

A Limpopo man has been shot and killed throughout a shootout with police in Polokwane..

A Limpopo man, who was concerned in a shootout with police in Polokwane, was discovered useless.

Two males have been travelling in a Toyota Corolla on Friday morning, allegedly on the way in which from Mahlasedi Park to Lethuli Park, to buy bullets once they have been intercepted by police, stated Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Grace Langa.

“After seeing the police vehicle, they drove off [at] high speed, where the police gave chase.… During the chase, the passenger of the vehicle started shooting at the police, and the police retaliated,” stated Langa.

Once the automotive got here to a cease, the passenger fled right into a bushy space whereas nonetheless capturing at police. Police have been unable to trace the person.

The driver was taken in for questioning.

ALSO READ | Police shoot bus robber dead, two other suspects flee the scene

On Saturday morning, police acquired a report from a neighborhood member relating to a physique within the space.

Police responded to the scene, and located it was the person who had fled the day earlier than.

He was recognized as a 37-year-old man from Lethuli Park.

“No firearm was found in possession of the deceased and a case of murder was opened,” stated Langa.

The incident is beneath investigation by IPID, Langa added.