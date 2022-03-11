Limpopo on a quest to improve quality of teaching after disastrous matric results | News24

The Limpopo authorities is poised to develop a grasp plan to enhance training within the province.

The MEC says the province faces a myriad of challenges.

Professor Abbey Ngoepe warned of management and administration instability within the sector.

The Limpopo authorities on Thursday convened an training indaba to take care of the declining high quality of studying and instructing, which was once more mirrored within the poor matric ends in 2021.

Limpopo carried out the worst of the 9 provinces within the 2021 matric outcomes, with a 66.7% go charge.

A complete of 142 160 candidates wrote the matric exams.

At the indaba, Education MEC Polly Boshielo painted an image of a sector bedevilled by a myriad of challenges.

She stated the challenges began on the basis section, with some communities not within the education of their kids.

Boshielo identified that the province could expertise a disaster within the close to future due to ageing academics and training specialists, as most had been over 50.

“It means if we don’t deal with this (challenge), we are going to have a crisis at some stage,” Boshielo stated.

The statistics she offered confirmed that just one particular person – a faculty principal – and 9 training specialists had been within the 20-29 age class.

She spoke of learners who continually bunk colleges, notably within the Sekhukhune area.

“They (learners) know that, in terms of our policy, they will be promoted or progressed.

“The participation of oldsters in rural areas is near zero. They solely come to highschool when the learner is in bother. But, underneath regular circumstances, once we name them to colleges, they’re nowhere to be discovered,” Boshielo said.

University of Limpopo’s Professor Abbey Ngoepe did not mince his words when he warned of leadership and management instability – referring to the continuous changing of MECs and senior officials.

He said the continuous changing of leadership was one factor that led to the decline of quality education in the province.

“In Gauteng, the present MEC (Panyaza Lesufi) is the third MEC (since 1994). The present HOD (head of division) is the fourth, however, in Limpopo, I am unable to even depend what number of MECs there have been,” Ngoepe said, adding:

In Limpopo, senior officials are continuously changed and packed somewhere. Over the years, they get demoralised.

He identified lack of accountability and consequence management as factors negatively impacting quality education in the province.

The indaba is expected to develop a master plan, which includes the implementation of instructional leadership in schools and the provision of learner support services.

The indaba started on a low note when Boshielo was interrupted by a deaf delegate, who required the services of an interpreter. The interpreter was brought in long after the start of the proceedings.

Premier Stan Mathabatha expressed his anger at this at the beginning of his keynote address: “I apologise to our deaf group for this saga. It mustn’t ever be repeated on this province. I hope those that organised this occasion are listening very fastidiously.”

The DA’s Katlego Phala told the media the MEC “has but to show that her division can present dignified and high quality training to learners with particular wants”.

