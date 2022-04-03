Limpopo police launch hunt for suspects after man is stabbed, stoned to death and then burnt | News24
Limpopo police are on the hunt for a bunch of people that killed a 35-year-old man in Marapong township, Lephalale.
Limpopo
police are in search of a bunch of people that killed a 35-year-old man in
Marapong township, Lephalale, on Saturday.
They
allegedly stabbed, stoned, after which burnt Jaffta Moatshe’s physique subsequent to a neighborhood
liquor outlet earlier than fleeing the scene, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela
Mojapelo mentioned.
According
to Mojapelo, Moatshe was from Kauletse Village in GaSeleka.
He
mentioned:
The motive for the incident is unknown, and the investigations proceed.
A
homicide case has since been opened.
The
police have been requesting that an individual generally known as Elias “Malankane”
Matsieng report back to the closest police station, because it was believed he may
help within the investigation, Mojapelo added.
Limpopo
performing police commissioner, Major General Jan Scheepers, urged anybody with
info to contact Lieutenant Colonel Johannes Hlungwane on 082 565 7968,
or the Crime Stop quantity 0860010111.
