Limpopo police launch hunt for suspects after man is stabbed, stoned to death and then burnt | News24

Limpopo police are on the hunt for a bunch of people that killed a 35-year-old man in Marapong township, Lephalale.

Limpopo

police are in search of a bunch of people that killed a 35-year-old man in

Marapong township, Lephalale, on Saturday.

They

allegedly stabbed, stoned, after which burnt Jaffta Moatshe’s physique subsequent to a neighborhood

liquor outlet earlier than fleeing the scene, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela

Mojapelo mentioned.

According

to Mojapelo, Moatshe was from Kauletse Village in GaSeleka.

He

mentioned:

The motive for the incident is unknown, and the investigations proceed.

A

homicide case has since been opened.

The

police have been requesting that an individual generally known as Elias “Malankane”

Matsieng report back to the closest police station, because it was believed he may

help within the investigation, Mojapelo added.

Limpopo

performing police commissioner, Major General Jan Scheepers, urged anybody with

info to contact Lieutenant Colonel Johannes Hlungwane on 082 565 7968,

or the Crime Stop quantity 0860010111.

