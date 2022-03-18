Limpopo prosecutor, wife and 14 ‘ghost workers’ granted bail in R900 000 tender fraud case | News24

A Limpopo prosecutor, his spouse, a web site supervisor and 14 “ghost workers” arrested for alleged corruption have been granted bail.

The prosecutor, his spouse and one other individual allegedly gained a R900 000 tender to scrub Makhado, however created ghost employees who by no means set foot within the space.

The ghost employees, who nonetheless received paid regardless of not doing something, allegedly took a number of the funds and gave the remaining to the trio.

A Limpopo prosecutor, his spouse, web site supervisor and 14 “ghost workers” arrested in reference to R900 000 tender fraud appeared within the Makhado Magistrate’s Court on Friday and had been granted bail.

Moyahabo Nelson Matheba, 55, a prosecutor on the Vuwani Magistrate’s Court, his 34-year-old spouse Nkhangweni Patience Mudau, Thembalethu web site supervisor Mulalo Judith Baloyi, 39, in addition to 15 others are going through counts of fraud, cash laundering, forgery, and uttering.This follows their arrests by the Hawks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi mentioned allegations had been that, between 2016 and 2021, the NPO Thembalethu was awarded a young by the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) to scrub the Makhado space.

Mudau and Baloyi allegedly recruited their pals and kin as workers of the Community Workers Programme (CWP). The investigations revealed that the employees by no means set foot in Makhado to carry out the duties, however had been paid R2 540 every month.

According to Malabi-Dzhangi, R979 000 was accepted as salaries from Cogta by CWP for work that was not executed.

It is alleged that the 15 ghost employees every acquired salaries of R2 540 a month, however solely took R1 500 earlier than giving the remaining to Matheba, Mudau and Baloyi.

The different suspects additionally embody: -Moses Mudau,48, -Madidimalo Grace Mathiba,50, -Tuweleni Josias Manenzhe,54, -Lucky Kharendwe Manenzhe,26, -Dakalo Zelda Mphephu,26, -Mulweli Mutshinya,25, -Nzumbululo Ronald Silidi,27, -Tshilisanani Mudau,29, -Humbelani Mudau,26, -Mashudu Gloria Mphephu,50, -Matema Ndaedzo,26, -Makongoza Azwimbavhi,44, -Dankuru Bafedile Annah,34, -Mamoriri Mahumela Suzan,43, -Mashamaite Maphuthi Linah,49.

The State didn’t oppose bail within the matter. The courtroom heard from the investigating officer that the accused, who’re South African residents, had been cooperating, that they weren’t flight dangers, and that their residential addresses had been verified.

As a end result, the courtroom launched them on bail starting from R1 000 to R5 000.

“Conditions of the bail are the following: they must not leave the country of South Africa. When they leave the province, they should inform the investigating officer.

“They should not intrude with the State witnesses immediately or not directly [and] they need to report back to their nearest police station each Monday,” Malabi-Dzhangi mentioned.

The matter returns to courtroom on 28 June.

