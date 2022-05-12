Limpopo records the highest number of escapes from police custody | News24

Limpopo has recorded the very best variety of escapes from police custody.

National police commissioner Fani Masemola says a plan has since been developed to curb the incidences countrywide.

The DA has slammed police authorities for his or her “inefficacy”.

The Limpopo province has recorded the very best variety of escapes from police custody previously 5 years – a complete of 430, with 40 officers charged for negligence.

National police commissioner Fani Masemola launched the figures following written questions by the DA in Limpopo.

The DA’s Katlego Phala mentioned the written questions had been concurrently submitted to Transport and Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, however had been ignored by her workplace.

However, the MEC’s spokesperson Mike Maringa, mentioned the questions had been by no means acquired: “Nothing came to our office.

“If we’re coping with political events, the questions are despatched to the legislature. We then obtain them from there. If they’re on the legislature, it means they’re nonetheless caught there.”

The statistics confirmed that there have been 230 escapes from police holding cells – 24 from police autos and 176 from different locations equivalent to hospitals, courts, fingerprint room and through additional investigation.

ALSO READ | Fugitive who escaped police van in Vosloorus hands himself over, 3 prisoners still on the run

From the whole of 430 escapees, 321 had been re-arrested.

In his written reply, which News24 had seen, Masemola mentioned: “… as quickly as an escapee is reported, a legal case is registered and completely investigated.

“The national plan to prevent escapes or death in police custody was developed and circulated to all provincial commissioners for implementation.

“The nationwide plan is revised yearly and the provincial commissioners had been instructed to develop their very own provincial plans and to align it with the nationwide plan.

“Police stations with multiple escapes are identified and visited in order to determine trends and circumstances for each incident and assist with preventative measures.”

However, Phala slammed the police authorities in Limpopo for his or her “inefficacy”.

She mentioned it was unacceptable that solely 40 officers had been charged with negligence from the 430 escapes.

“The DA is concerned that a lack of adequate detention facilities and minimal resources, and the lack of effective training, increases opportunities for criminals to escape.

“Furthermore, the inefficacy of SAPS to safe prisoners and prisoners awaiting trial throughout their incarceration in police cells and the transportation to and from court docket is placing strange residents at nice threat,” Phala mentioned.