Limpopo trio sentenced to life in prison for farm murder | News24

Three males have been sentenced to life in jail for the homicide of a farmer.

Alwyn Petrus van Zyl was killed after the lads broke into his home whereas he and his spouse have been sleeping.

The trio was additionally sentenced for theft, housing breaking and assault.

Three males have been sentenced to life in jail for the homicide of a Limpopo farmer in March 2020.

Ugenius Saga, 31, Lloyd Mandumbu, 30, and Tatenda Ngwenya, 33, appeared within the Polokwane High Court, the place they have been sentenced for the homicide of Alwyn Petrus van Zyl.

The trio broke into Van Zyl’s house on Bad Se Loop farm in Waterberg whereas he and his spouse have been sleeping.

“The deceased was tied with a rope, and several items were taken, among others, a dark blue cooler bag, marked R Van Zyl, a red high output air pump, a silver Tasco binoculars, and a black and yellow bag containing a ventilated touring tent,” mentioned National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi.

A autopsy report dominated that Van Zyl had died of exterior neck compression.

The males denied all prices.

“They denied being in possession of a blue bag with the deceased’s name. The state submitted that the evidence provided by the police linked the accused and further submitted that the court must consider the evidence provided in aggravation of sentence.

“The state advocate, Nkhetheni Munyai, indicated to the court docket the gravity of the offences, and the financial impression, stating that there’s a reputable public outcry about farm murders,” said Dzhangi.

The trio was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, five years for housebreaking with intent to rob, and one year for assault.

Ngwenya received an additional 15 years for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence and hopes that the sentence will ship a robust message to the offenders who’re killing farmers. The Director of Public Prosecutions applauds the nice work of the Heritage Protection Group, the cops and advocate Munyai for a job effectively finished,” Dzhangi mentioned.

