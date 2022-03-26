Limpopo woman ‘expecting twins’ finds out during labour she’s carrying quadruplets | News24

A lady from Limpopo thought she was carrying twins however discovered whereas in labour that she had been carrying 4 infants.

One of the infants had died lengthy earlier than supply.

The mom mentioned neither her household nor her accomplice’s had a historical past of a number of births.

The different kids had been efficiently delivered.

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba mentioned the infants had been born at Letaba Hospital in Tzaneen.

She mentioned the 27-year-old girl had given start to her first youngster in 2017. The girl had knowledgeable hospital employees that neither her household nor her accomplice’s had a historical past of a number of births.

According to Ramathuba, the girl had been attending antenatal clinics in Gauteng and was instructed that she was anticipating twins.

However, she by no means went to hospital.

She later returned residence to Limpopo and solely went to hospital when she went into labour.

Ramathuba mentioned a sonar examination then indicated that she was carrying 4 infants.

“She was quickly rushed to theatre for a caesarean section. Three babies were successfully extracted but it was found that one had unfortunately died in utero.”

Ramathuba mentioned the youngsters had been within the hospital’s neonatal ward and doing properly. She mentioned they weigh 1.3, 1.4 and 1.5 kilograms.

“The mother is doing well and she’s in high spirits,” she mentioned.

Ramathuba was anticipated to go to the girl and the youngsters on Saturday.

